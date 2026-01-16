Saudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives

Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives | X/@saudiexpat

A video from Saudi Arabia showing a young woman averting a potential accident in a parking lot has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for her presence of mind and bravery.

Woman Stops Rolling Car, Saves Mother And Children

In the clip, a woman dressed in an abaya is seen sprinting towards a white Toyota sedan that begins rolling backwards uncontrollably after it was allegedly not parked properly. A mother and her young children were seated inside the vehicle, seemingly unaware of the danger or unable to stop the car in time.

The woman manages to open the car door, jump inside, and apply the brakes just moments before the vehicle could crash into other parked cars, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Video Sparks Praise Online

The video, posted on January 16, 2026, garnered over 10,000 views within hours of being shared. Social media users applauded the woman’s swift action, calling her a “real-life hero” and praising her courage.