 Saudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSaudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives

Saudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives

A video from Saudi Arabia has gone viral after a young woman heroically prevented a potential accident in a parking lot. Spotting a car rolling backward with a mother and children inside, she ran toward it, opened the door, and stopped the vehicle just in time. The act has earned widespread admiration online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back Dangerously; Quick-Thinking Woman Saves Three Lives | X/@saudiexpat

A video from Saudi Arabia showing a young woman averting a potential accident in a parking lot has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for her presence of mind and bravery.

Woman Stops Rolling Car, Saves Mother And Children

In the clip, a woman dressed in an abaya is seen sprinting towards a white Toyota sedan that begins rolling backwards uncontrollably after it was allegedly not parked properly. A mother and her young children were seated inside the vehicle, seemingly unaware of the danger or unable to stop the car in time.

The woman manages to open the car door, jump inside, and apply the brakes just moments before the vehicle could crash into other parked cars, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

FPJ Shorts
Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22 Accused
Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22 Accused
'Congress To Have Mayors In 5 Cities, 350 Corporators Across Maharashtra': Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Congress To Have Mayors In 5 Cities, 350 Corporators Across Maharashtra': Harshwardhan Sapkal
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over In BBL Clash
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over In BBL Clash
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax

Video Sparks Praise Online

The video, posted on January 16, 2026, garnered over 10,000 views within hours of being shared. Social media users applauded the woman’s swift action, calling her a “real-life hero” and praising her courage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back...
Saudi Arabia Viral Video: Parked On Incline, Driverless Car With Three Onboard Rolls Back...
Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals
Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals
Video: Israeli Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Recovery Operation In West Bank
Video: Israeli Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Recovery Operation In West Bank
Pakistan Court Orders Police To Present Kidnapped, Converted And Forcibly Married 13-Year-Old...
Pakistan Court Orders Police To Present Kidnapped, Converted And Forcibly Married 13-Year-Old...
US President Donald Trump Launches Next Phase Of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan
US President Donald Trump Launches Next Phase Of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan