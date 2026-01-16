US President Donald Trump Launches Next Phase Of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan

Trump Launches Next Phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the next phase of Gaza's 20-Point Peace Plan has begun.

Trump said that he has deployed a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government to govern Gaza during its transition.

"As Steve Witkoff announced, we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza's 20-Point Peace Plan! Since the Ceasefire, my team has helped deliver RECORD LEVELS of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, reaching Civilians at HISTORIC speed and scale. Even the United Nations has acknowledged this achievement as UNPRECEDENTED. These results have set the stage for this next phase," he said.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" he added.

Trump further said that Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar would support the US and demilitarise Hamas.

"With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel. Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services, Jorge Moreira da Silva, has said the volume of rubble in Gaza has exceeded 60 million tonnes and removing it may take more than seven years, as per Al Jazeera.

Following a visit to Gaza, da Silva said that the scale of destruction there as 'unbelievable', stressing that it affected homes, schools, clinics, and water and electricity networks.

Al Jazeera reported that da Silva equated 60 million tonnes of rubble to the load of about 3,000 container ships.

