Sanctions Shift Focus To The Transnational Terror “Control Rooms” | X

International efforts to confront transnational terror networks have entered a new phase targeting the leadership centers responsible for managing, financing and coordinating the structures that enabled their operations across multiple countries.

The US Treasury’s July 23 action against Mahmoud al-Abyari, a senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader based in the United Kingdom, is a case in point. Authorities designated al-Abyari alongside three individuals and three entities it accused of providing material support to Hamas, describing a “multi-layered typology” in which Muslim Brotherhood affiliates and Hamas-directed front organisations used charitable structures and underground banking networks to move and disguise funds across jurisdictions.

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The targets occupy different positions in that alleged architecture. Al-Abyari, whom authorities identified as secretary-general of the Muslim Brotherhood, was accused of supporting fundraising for two previously sanctioned organisations that Washington links to Hamas. Treasury separately identified two fundraising charities and a Türkiye-based company that it said transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hamas and provided underground banking services involving both conventional currency and cryptocurrency.

The significance is therefore less about one senior figure than about the connections Treasury says link leadership, fundraising and financial intermediation across countries. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration would pursue those enabling Hamas “under the guise of charities, businesses, or underground financial networks.”

That reflects a broader change in the financial picture of transnational organisations. The Financial Action Task Force’s 2025 assessment found that terrorist financing is becoming more decentralised, with networks exploiting regional financial hubs, informal systems and self-financing alongside traditional fundraising.

For authorities, the implication is that there may be no single headquarters to disable. The critical infrastructure can instead consist of a senior figure in one country, a charity in another, a financial intermediary elsewhere and trusted relationships connecting them.

Jennifer Shasky Calvery, a former director of the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, described financial reporting as a means to “connect the dots between seemingly unrelated individuals and entities,” information she said had helped authorities identify terrorist supporters and overseas financial networks.

Observers have also argued that this development reflects a shift from pursuing separate branches to treating the organization as an interconnected network in which leadership, financing, and implementation are closely integrated.

Former US Treasury official, Alex Zerden, said that financial sanctions have become a “tool of first resort”, while warning that the analytical demands on Treasury’s terrorism and financial-intelligence machinery have grown far beyond the post-9/11 environment for which it was designed.

The impact of these measures extends beyond organizational considerations to international relations, particularly given the presence of leaders and entities associated with these networks in various countries. It places increasing pressure on governments to reassess their policies and strengthen cooperation in areas such as financial oversight and information sharing.

Kenya, for example, amended its counterterrorism financing and anti-money laundering laws in 2025, including changes to its Prevention of Terrorism Act and Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act. The legislation explicitly recognises financial activity through both formal and informal channels.

Such domestic frameworks are increasingly important to the international sanctions system. A designation issued in Washington can block access to the US financial system, but its reach depends heavily on banks, regulators and intelligence agencies elsewhere recognising the same relationships and acting on them. This is also why the emerging strategy, beyond simply adding names to sanctions lists, is now designed to understand how networks replace sanctioned intermediaries, shifts financial activities or establish another organisational vehicle.

Here, the “control room” represents a distributed system of leadership, money and trusted relationships that gives a transnational network continuity even when individual components are disrupted. As such, the question facing governments is no longer simply which branch or individual should be sanctioned, but which relationships allow the wider network to survive.

The success of the strategy will ultimately depend on whether authorities can map those relationships faster than the networks can rebuild them. It may also mark the beginning of a new phase in international efforts, with continued reviews of the activities of similar organizations and the possibility of expanding sanctions lists to include additional individuals and entities connected to financial and organizational networks in the coming period.