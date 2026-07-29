US President Donald Trump Vows To Hit Iran 'Hard' After Reported Missile Attack On US Bases In Jordan | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump warned of a forceful response after Iran reportedly targeted US bases in Jordan amid escalating regional tensions | AI Generated Image

Washington, July 29, 2026: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed a strong response after Iran targeted US bases in Jordan, signalling a fresh escalation in the West Asia conflict involving Tehran and its regional allies.

"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," a Fox News correspondent quoted Trump as saying, adding that the US president used swear words to stress his message: "We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

BREAKING: President Trump tells Fox News the United States will respond with force after what he called a surprise Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, saying, "We're going to beat the f****** s*** out of them" and warning Iran is "going to get a beating."



He said… pic.twitter.com/ZsgHEDq8sB — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2026

The renewed hostilities followed a brief pause in fighting that had raised hopes of fresh negotiations. The flare-up pushed oil prices up by about 5 per cent amid concerns over possible disruptions to global energy supplies.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia and the US announced strikes on militant bases in Iraq, while Israel accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire. Saudi Arabia also reported drone attacks on its oil facilities for a second consecutive day, blaming Iraqi armed groups allied with Tehran.

Iran, meanwhile, launched missiles at Jordan, a US ally. Jordan's military said it intercepted five missiles, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they had targeted US bases in the country.

Fresh Strikes Widen Regional Conflict

Iranian state television reported that the US had carried out an airstrike near the country's border with Iraq.

"A few minutes ago, an area in the Piranshahr border area was attacked by American enemy airstrikes," it said, after the Fars news agency quoted an official in West Azerbaijan province as saying a missile struck an uninhabited area without causing casualties.

The Revolutionary Guards declared, "As long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue... the resistance will continue."

Saudi security analyst Hesham Alghannam told AFP: "Tehran is now using its proxy network to sustain leverage while the diplomatic track absorbs international attention.

"The proxy war is the continuation of the direct war by other means, and it is being run with considerable strategic coherence."

In Lebanon, Israel accused Hezbollah of launching an explosive drone at an Israeli military engineering vehicle inside Lebanese territory.

"Overnight, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone toward an IDF engineering vehicle in the area of Ali al-Taher Ridge within the Security Zone," the Israeli military said, describing the attack as "a blatant violation of the ceasefire".

Although Israel fought alongside the US during the initial weeks of the war against Iran while also battling Hezbollah in Lebanon, it has not joined the latest round of strikes on Iran.

Iraq Strikes And Hormuz Tensions

In Iraq, a joint US-Saudi operation targeted logistics and weapons facilities belonging to an Iran-aligned group following attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure by what Riyadh called "terrorist militias loyal to Iran".

Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi alliance said at least 20 of its members were killed across seven provinces, including Baghdad. It condemned the strikes as a "dangerous escalation" against an "official security institution".

The Iraqi presidency, without naming the US or Saudi Arabia, called the operation "an unacceptable attack and a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty". According to Fox News, however, Trump said the strikes were "coordinated with the Iraqi government".

The escalation came as the US sought to revive negotiations, including discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded for much of the conflict. The Revolutionary Guards said they had intercepted three tankers in the strait and insisted Iran has "full control" of the waterway. Tehran has also announced plans to levy transit fees, a move strongly opposed by Washington.

The blockade has increased the strategic importance of the Red Sea. Yemen's Houthi rebels have maintained that their blockade applies only to Saudi ports and vessels, though they have previously disrupted commercial shipping during the Gaza war.

A minister in Yemen's internationally recognised government accused the Houthis of acting under Iranian direction to establish a system for charging fees on ships using the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Also Watch:

Netanyahu Meets Trump

The latest developments coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks with Trump. Both sides described the meeting as constructive, with Netanyahu saying it focused on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons".

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/