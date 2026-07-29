Thailand Police Arrest 5 Indians For Alleged Kidnapping Of Tourists, ₹40 Lakh Ransom Demand Under Probe

Thai police arrested five Indian nationals after rescuing three allegedly abducted Indian tourists from captivity in Pattaya | X

Bangkok, July 29, 2026: Five Indian nationals have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly abducting three fellow Indian tourists and demanding a ransom for their release, according to local media reports.

The suspects were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing police.

The arrested men were identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27).

During questioning, the suspects allegedly told investigators they had been instructed by a Pakistani national, whom they had known through a chat application over the past month, to abduct the three Indian tourists.

According to the report, the alleged mastermind is believed to be based in Dubai and had planned to receive the ransom in cryptocurrency. Police said the suspects had been promised valuables, cash and airline tickets to leave Thailand after carrying out the operation.

Thai police have arrested five Indian men accused of kidnapping, assaulting, torturing, holding captive for over five days, and demanding ransom from three fellow Indian tourists in Pattaya. The five men have reportedly admitted to the charges, but claimed they were just… pic.twitter.com/17bIrR8dPi — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) July 29, 2026

Victims Lured With Holiday Package

Police said the victims were allegedly enticed to Pattaya with what was advertised as a low-cost seven-day holiday package.

Instead, they were taken to a house where they were held captive for several days and allegedly tortured before being rescued by police on Monday evening.

The investigation began after the Indian Embassy in Thailand alerted Chonburi Immigration Police and Pattaya City Police on July 21 following complaints from the victims' families, The Nation newspaper reported.

Relatives reportedly shared video call recordings showing the victims with their hands and feet bound while they were allegedly being assaulted. The abductors demanded Rs 40 lakh from the family of each victim, the report said.

Police Recover Evidence

Acting on intelligence inputs and security camera footage, police raided a two-storey townhouse in Pattaya on Monday and rescued the three victims, identified as Mohit (23), Ashish (24) and Himanshu (20).

According to police, the men were found confined separately on the second floor of the house with their hands and feet tied and their mouths taped. They also bore signs of assault.

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Investigators recovered adhesive tape, a wooden object allegedly used in the assaults and red spray paint. Police believe the spray paint was used to stage photographs and videos of the victims, which were sent to their families to pressure them into paying the ransom.

The rescued men also told investigators that another Indian national had allegedly been held at the same property before they arrived and was released after his relatives paid about Rs 30 lakh in ransom, the report said.

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