Thailand Retains Visa-Free Entry For Indians, Cuts Maximum Stay To 30 Days

Thailand has retained visa-free travel for Indian tourists while reducing the maximum permitted stay to 30 days | AI Generated Representational Image

Bangkok, July 15, 2026: Thailand has decided to continue visa-free entry for Indian tourists, dropping its earlier proposal to end the facility after concerns that the move had affected tourist arrivals from India. The decision comes as India remains one of Thailand's biggest source markets for visitors.

While Indian passport holders will continue to enjoy visa-free travel, the maximum stay has been reduced to 30 days from the earlier 60 days. The Thai Cabinet approved the revised policy on Tuesday, balancing easier travel with tighter rules on the duration of visits.

Boost For Tourism

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the earlier proposal, although never implemented, created confusion among Indian travellers and led to a fall in arrivals. He said the government decided to retain visa-free entry after reviewing the travel patterns of Indian tourists, recognising their importance to Thailand's tourism industry.

The decision is likely to come as a relief for Indian travellers planning holidays in Thailand, even though they will now be allowed to stay for a shorter period than before.

Balancing Travel Oversight

The revised policy is part of a wider review of Thailand's visa rules. The government said it would continue to monitor the measure and make changes if required in the future.

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By keeping visa-free entry in place while reducing the permitted stay to 30 days, Thailand appears to be trying to strike a balance between supporting its tourism sector and addressing concerns over the misuse of visa-free travel by some foreign visitors.

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