Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Thailand Travel Advisory, Highlights ₹57,446 Cash Requirement For Travellers; Check Details

The Indian Embassy has advised travellers to Thailand to comply with revised entry rules, including visa requirements and proof of sufficient funds | AI Generated Representational Image

Bangkok, July 3, 2026: Indian travellers planning a trip to Thailand should double-check their travel documents before departure, as the Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a fresh advisory outlining the latest entry requirements.

The advisory, issued on July 2, comes after Thailand ended its visa-free entry programme for Indian passport holders, making it essential for travellers to comply with updated immigration rules.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted an official advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand, detailing required documents and preparations ahead of arrival. pic.twitter.com/VV0JxhY9uz — Briefly 🇮🇳 (@BrieflyIndia_) July 2, 2026

According to the embassy, travellers must carry a valid passport with at least six months' validity from the date of arrival in Thailand. They should also have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings and a clear travel itinerary.

In addition, visitors must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival. The online form, available through Thailand's immigration portal, generates a QR code that may be required during immigration checks.

Don't Ignore The Fine Print

The embassy has also stressed the importance of obtaining the correct visa based on the purpose of travel. Travellers using the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) facility have been advised to carry at least 20,000 Thai baht (THB), equivalent to around Rs 57,446, in cash per passenger. Immigration authorities may ask visitors to show proof of sufficient funds during entry.

The advisory further recommends that all documents should be kept easily accessible before approaching immigration counters. It also notes that every traveller in a group should carry their own documents instead of relying on a single person to keep all travel papers.

Job Seekers Get Warning

The embassy has cautioned Indian nationals who have secured employment in Thailand against travelling on a Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival. Instead, they should obtain the appropriate visa before departure, as entering the country on tourist status for employment purposes may violate Thailand's immigration regulations.

The advisory also includes instructions for transit passengers, asking them to carry all relevant documents for their final destination, including onward travel tickets and any visas required by the destination country, NDTV reports.

Also Watch:

As part of its 11-point checklist, the embassy has advised Indian travellers to ensure they have a valid passport, confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, a travel itinerary, a completed TDAC, the appropriate visa, sufficient cash where applicable, and all necessary travel documents readily available.

The embassy has urged Indian nationals to verify all documentation requirements before departure to avoid inconvenience during travel and ensure a smoother arrival process in Thailand.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/