Indian Passport, Visa Services In UAE To Remain Suspended For 5 Days From June 26: Here's Why

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The Indian embassy in UAE has announced that Indian passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE will be suspended for five days, from June 26 to June 30, due to the Indian government's transition to a new outsourced service provider.

Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC will take over the delivery of these services across the UAE from July 1, 2026. Emergency services, however, will remain available during the transition period, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has announced.

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Transition to new provider

The embassy, in a statement, said that existing service providers, BLS International, which currently manages passport and visa services, and SGIVS Global, which handles attestation services, will stop accepting new applications after the close of business on June 25.

Due to this, routine appointments for passport, visa and attestation services will not be available between June 26 and June 30.

Emergency services to continue

However, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, will directly render emergency consular services (passport, visa & attestation) during the changeover period.

New portal to be lauched on July 1

The embassy also informed that a new online appointment portal will be lauched on July 1, coinciding with the start of its services. Indian nationals in the UAE have been advised to rely only on official communication channels of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai for updates related to the transition.