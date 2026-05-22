Mumbai Court Convicts Bangladeshi National For Illegal Entry, Obtaining Indian Passport And Working In Kuwait

A Bangladeshi national was convicted by a Mumbai court for illegally entering India and securing employment abroad using forged Indian documents | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Esplanade, has convicted a 48-year-old man, Iklaj Mulla, a Bangladeshi national, for illegally entering the country in 2005 and obtaining employment in Kuwait on the basis of Indian documents since 2014. The court sentenced him to seven months’ imprisonment, which he has already undergone, and ordered his deportation to Bangladesh.

Accused intercepted at Mumbai airport

Mulla was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on October 14 last year while arriving from Kuwait. The immigration officer checked his passport and found that he had visited Bangladesh.

The officer questioned him about his purpose for visiting Bangladesh, but he was allegedly unable to understand Hindi, leading to suspicion.

Mulla was later detained and further interrogated, during which he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national. After due inquiry, he allegedly confessed that he had entered India illegally by crossing the border in 2005 and stayed in West Bengal.

Indian documents allegedly obtained using fake identity

Thereafter, he allegedly obtained Indian identity proof and, on the basis of those documents, secured an Indian passport in 2014 from the Kolkata Passport Authority under the fake name Piklu Dey. Using the Indian passport, he travelled to Kuwait on a work visa and subsequently renewed the passport for 10 years through Kuwaiti authorities.

Based on the prosecution evidence, Mulla was convicted.

The court observed: “A citizen of another country who is a foreigner to India cannot claim the same rights and facilities in India as the Indian citizen, even though the accused stayed here and purported himself to be an Indian national.”

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Court cites national security concerns

“If such leniency is given, the same may prove dangerous to national security and even to the legitimate rights of Indian citizens, as because of such unauthorised entries, the foreigners can give taxation on the economy of India,” the court further said.

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