Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective: Report

Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well Being on Tuesday said that the immunological efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia EpiVacCorona is 100%.
The vaccine has been deveoped by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Russia. EpiVacCorona is a peptide-based two-shot vaccine.
The trials of the vaccine began in Russia in November 2020 and it is the second vaccine to be approved for use in the country.
Russia's Sputnik V has shown 91.4% efficacy, according to the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that Russia is testing the first samples of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine produced in India.
The Russian Embassy in India further said that 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in India, in 2021.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)