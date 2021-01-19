Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective: Report

Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well Being on Tuesday said that the immunological efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia EpiVacCorona is 100%.

The vaccine has been deveoped by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Russia. EpiVacCorona is a peptide-based two-shot vaccine.

The trials of the vaccine began in Russia in November 2020 and it is the second vaccine to be approved for use in the country.