India looking at four more COVID-19 vaccines — Here's how much Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V shots will cost

Days before the commencement of the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that in addition to 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin', four more vaccines are currently in the country's pipeline.

1.1 crore 'Covishield' and 55 lakh 'Covaxin' vaccines have been procured at a cost of Rs 200 and Rs 206 per dose, respectively, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

'Covishield' is developed by the Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Bharat Biotech has developed the indigenous vaccine 'Covaxin' in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

Four more vaccines

In addition to that, India is looking forward to four more vaccines developed by Zydus Cadilla, Russia's Sputnik-V, Biological E and Gennova, the Health Secretary said.

According to reports, Zydus Cadilla is currently in the Phase-III clinical trials after being granted approval for the same following the completion of the Phase-II trials in December last year.

Similarly, the Phase-III trials for Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine are being carried out by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India, while both Biological E's and Gennova's RnA-based COVID-19 vaccines are slated to enter Phase-II clinical trials later in March this year.

Pricing

The Health Secretary also provided substantial information regarding the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline.

"As many as 110 lakh (1.1 crore) doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from the Serum Institute of India at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes. A total of 55 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine are being procured from Bharat Biotech," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press conference.

The cost of 38.5 lakh doses of Covaxin is Rs 295 per dose, excluding taxes. Bharat Biotech is providing 16.5 lakh doses of Covaxin free of cost to the Central government. Hence, the cost of Covaxin comes to Rs 206 per dose," he added.