Maintain 'COVID-19 appropriate behaviour' before and after taking vaccine: Health Ministry

Ahead of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive, that will kick-off on January 16, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that is imperative to maintain "COVID-19 appropriate behavior" before and after one gets vaccinated.

This is necessary since the inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages.

Speaking on the preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "In the first phase of vaccination, approximately 1 crore health care workers, approximately 2 crore front line workers and around 27 crore prioritized age-groups will be vaccinated. The cost of vaccination of health care workers and front line workers will be borne by central government solely," he said.

The inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior before and after one gets vaccinated, Bhushan added.

He said that all preparations are on track for COVID-19 vaccine roll out from January 16.