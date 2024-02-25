 Russian Authorities Handed Over Alexei Navalny's Body To Family, Says Spokesperson
Navalny's mother Lyudmila had reportedly been told to agree to a "secret" burial. If she refused, he would be buried at the prison colony where he died, the BBC reported.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Alexei Navalny | Facebook

The body of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been returned to his mother, his spokesperson has said.

In a post on X, Kira Yarmysh on Saturday said: "Alexei's body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us." "Lyudmila Ivanovna (Navalny's mother) is still in Salekhard.

The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexei deserves. We will inform you as soon as there is news," she added.

Secret burial condition:

Earlier in the day, Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of holding her late husband's body "hostage" and demanded its release without conditions. Navalny died on February 16 in a Russian prison inside the Arctic Circle. Seen as Putin's most vociferous critic, Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term for offences widely considered politically motivated.

