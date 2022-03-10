Russia-Ukraine War: Putin has made 'a terrible mistake', will 'lose this war', says Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked on Thursday after meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Russian President Vladimir Putin made "a terrible mistake" by launching the military operation in Ukraine and will "lose this war."

Trudeau highlighted "the ferocity and strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people defending their territory," which is "inspiring us all," as one of the main reasons for that.

"We will always have slightly different perspectives from one democracy to the next. Vladimir Putin was counting on those slight differences between us to lead to ineffective sanctions," , AFP quoted saying Trudeau.

The Canadian prime minister was in Warsaw to meet Poland PM over Europe's refugee crisis and to discuss the West's response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trudeau arrived in Poland, where most of the estimated two million Ukrainians that have fled the Russian war on their country have sought sanctuary.

"We meet at a turning point, which will probably determine and define the future for years or maybe decades," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Trudeau shortly after his arrival in Warsaw, as per AFP reports.

"We must be strong and stand united. We must strive for independence from Russian oil and gas, and make the sanctions more effective," he told the Canadian PM.

The outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war will determine the future of the coming decades, Morawiecki said.

Trudeau praised Poland for its "extraordinary" welcome of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives.

According to media reports, the Canadian PM also underlined the need to condemn Russia "very, very strongly" for its violations of international law and United Nations charters.

