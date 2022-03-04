Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy has fled to Poland, claims Russian media

A Russian legislator on Friday claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled the country and is currently in Poland. Russian-state owned media Sputnik quoted Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Zelenskyy had earlier said that he is “enemy” Russia’s No. 1 target and the Russian forces are seeking to eliminate his family too. "The enemy marked me as target number one, and my family as target number two," Zelenskyy had said during a televised address.

Meanwhile, Russia's seizure of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant has heightened fears about lack of access to radiation data and the potential for a nuclear accident

Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, and killing 3 Ukraine soldiers, Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:14 PM IST