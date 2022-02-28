Russia-Ukraine war: NATO allies to support Kyiv with air-defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, says Jens Stoltenberg

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier today and commended him for the bravery of the people and the armed forces of the war-torn country.

Stoltenberg said also spoke with Janez Janša, the Prime Minister of Slovenia and Gitanas Nausėda, the President of Lithuania regarding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Good call with Prime Minister @JJansaSDS on #Russia's full-scale invasion of #Ukraine & European security. #Slovenia is a valued #NATO Ally making important contributions to the Ukrainian people's self defence," he tweeted.

"Spoke with President @GitanasNauseda of #Lithuania about the consequences of #Russia’s reckless invasion of #Ukraine. #NATO has already enhanced our defensive presence in the Baltic region & stands ready to do more. We will defend every Ally and every inch of Allied territory," the NATO chief said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities - at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

Exact death tolls are unclear, but Ukraine's president says at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 wounded, among hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other casualties. Millions have fled homes or the country all together.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:10 PM IST