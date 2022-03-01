North of Kyiv, a Russian military convoy of armored vehicles, stretching 40 miles
A huge convoy of Russian armour, about 40 miles long, is advancing on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, satellite images show.
The pictures show the column near the town of Ivankiv, just north of the Ukrainian capital, according to Maxar.

