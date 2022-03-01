e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

World

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

LIVE Russia - Ukraine War - Live Updates: Huge convoy of Russian armored vehicles advances on Kyiv

FPJ Web Desk
A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, on February 28 | Maxar Technologies

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, on February 28 | Maxar Technologies

Advertisement
01 March 2022 08:58 AM IST

Russia threatens to pull the plug on cooperation in Space; may withdraw from participation in International Space Station

01 March 2022 08:58 AM IST

Operation Ganga: Evacuation of Indian nationals fleeing Ukraine continues as eighth flight lifts off from Budapest, Hungary, enroute to Delhi

01 March 2022 08:18 AM IST

North of Kyiv, a Russian military convoy of armored vehicles, stretching 40 miles

A huge convoy of Russian armour, about 40 miles long, is advancing on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, satellite images show.

The pictures show the column near the town of Ivankiv, just north of the Ukrainian capital, according to Maxar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement