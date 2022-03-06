Russia-Ukraine war: Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin hold new telephone talks, speak for 1 hour 45 minutes

On day 11 of the Russian invasion over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held new telephone talks.

The conversation between the two leaders lasted for nearly 1 hour 45 minutes, reported AFP news agency quoting Elysee Palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold new telephone talks lasting 1 hour 45 minutes, reports AFP news agency quoting Elysee Palace — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

This comes three dats after Puin told French leader Thursday that Russia would achieve the goals of its military intervention in Ukraine whatever happens, the Kremlin said.

In a statement issued after the French and Russian presidents spoke by phone, the Kremlin made clear its goals included the demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine.

Any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials would result in Moscow adding more items to a list of demands it has already set out, it said.

"Vladimir Putin outlined in detail the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of Kyiv. It was confirmed that, first of all, we are talking about the demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine, so that a threat to the Russian Federation will never emanate from its territory," the statement said.

"It was emphasised that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any event, and attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kiev in our negotiating position."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:55 PM IST