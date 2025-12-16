 Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

Nepal has allowed Nepali and Indian citizens to carry Indian currency notes of ₹200 and ₹500 while crossing the border, in line with an RBI notification permitting up to ₹25,000. The move is expected to ease travel, medical visits and tourism, ending long-standing restrictions imposed after India’s 2016 demonetisation.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Monday allowed Nepali and Indian citizens to carry Indian currency notes denominated at INR 200 and INR 500 while travelling across the border.

About The Decision

The Cabinet decision is in line with a November 28 notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India, which allows any individual — other than citizens of Bangladesh and Pakistan — to carry Indian currency notes above INR 100 while travelling from India to Nepal and Bhutan, or from Nepal and Bhutan to India, up to a limit of INR 25,000.

"The Cabinet has decided to allow Nepali and Indian citizens to carry Indian currency (IC) notes of INR 200 and INR 500 while travelling to India and returning to Nepal," Minister for Communication and Information Technology and Government Spokesperson Jagadish Kharel told the press after the Cabinet meeting.

FPJ Shorts
HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth Strategy
HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth Strategy
Punjab Govt Declares Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib & Talwandi Sabo As Holy Cities
Punjab Govt Declares Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib & Talwandi Sabo As Holy Cities
'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass Destruction
'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass Destruction
India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties
India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties
Read Also
Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral
article-image

According to a senior official at Nepal Rastra Bank, the decision will ease travel for Nepalis going to India for medical treatment and other purposes. Indian tourists, including pilgrims visiting Nepal, who previously faced scrutiny and hassles for carrying Indian currency notes above INR 100 — illegal in Nepal until now — will also benefit from the decision, the official said.

After India announced the demonetisation of INR 500 and INR 1,000 notes in November 2016, Nepal also banned the use of those notes within its territory.

On November 8, 2016, the Indian government demonetised INR 500 and INR 1,000 notes “to unearth unaccounted wealth and fight corruption,” replacing them with INR 2,000 notes. According to Nepal’s central bank, unexchanged banknotes from that period worth over INR 50 million have continued to remain within Nepal’s banking system.

Read Also
'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...
article-image

Residents of communities along the India–Nepal border have long been calling for the easing of restrictions on higher-denomination Indian currency notes to make daily life easier.

Before demonetisation, Nepal’s central bank had lifted the ban on the use of INR 500 and INR 1,000 notes in 2015 in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s relaxation. Prior to that, Nepal had imposed a ban on the use of INR 500 and INR 1,000 Indian banknotes since June 2000.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

Nepal Lifts Ban On ₹200 & ₹500 Indian Currency Notes For Travellers

'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...

'No Bomb Does What This Is Doing': US President Donald Trump Classifies Fentanyl As Weapon Of Mass...

Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral

Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral

US President Donald Trump Sues BBC For $10 Billion, Claiming Edited January 6 Footage Defamed Him

US President Donald Trump Sues BBC For $10 Billion, Claiming Edited January 6 Footage Defamed Him

Ahmed Al Ahmed, Bondi Beach Shooting Hero, Mistaken For Fruit Seller; Runs THIS Business Instead

Ahmed Al Ahmed, Bondi Beach Shooting Hero, Mistaken For Fruit Seller; Runs THIS Business Instead