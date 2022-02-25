Russia-Ukraine war: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to Russia's Vladimir Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

According to reports, Jinping urged Putin to negotiate with Ukraine to defuse tensions. “China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve issues through negotiations,” Jinping said during the call, according to China Central Television.

Jinping reiterated that China’s position has always been to respect every country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, China is gearing up to bring back its nationals from Ukraine by chartered flights following the massive military operations launched by Russia against the east European country, the official media in Beijing reported on Friday.

The Chinese Embassy in Kyiv issued a notice on Thursday in preparation for bringing back Chinese nationals from Ukraine.

Given the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country, Chinese nationals and companies are facing high-security risks. For this reason, the embassy is preparing charter flights and has asked all Chinese nationals to voluntarily register, state-run Global Times reported.

The charter flights will be dispatched according to the safety situation and will be notified in advance, the embassy said.

Currently, there are about 6,000 Chinese in Ukraine, mainly in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Sumy, the Chinese Embassy said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media on Thursday that China's Embassy in Ukraine has issued a security alert.

"Given the current situation, we remind Chinese citizens and companies to protect their own safety and prevent accidents and injuries", she said.

Meanwhile, Russian operatives are now in Kyiv, Ukraine officials have confirmed in a tweet, BBC reported.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said "the enemy" were in the district of Obolon, about 9 km (5.5 miles) north of Kyiv's parliament in the city centre, the report said.

They've encouraged locals to make Molotov cocktails to fight back, while also advising others to seek shelter. "Peaceful residents- be careful. Do not leave the house!"

Besdies, US intelligence has warned of a plan by Russia to seize an airport in Kyiv, fly in troops, and 'decapitate' the government, Daily Mail reported.

Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Minister, said that Friday will be the war's 'hardest day' as Russia armour pushes down from Chernihiv - to the north-east of the capital - and Ivankiv - to the north-west - in an attempt to encircle Kiev, where President Volodymyr Zelensky is still holed up, the report said.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:39 PM IST