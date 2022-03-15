Russia-Ukraine conflict talks resume: 'Negotiations are ongoing', says Kyiv negotiator

As the fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces continued and intensified on the 19th day, the representative from Kyiv and Russia resumed their peace talks to find a solution to the ongoing conflict demanding a ceasefire from the Russian side.

"Negotiations are ongoing," a member of the Ukraine delegation and presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter, adding that his side would be pushing for a "ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country", news agency AFP reported.

Both countries kept a diplomatic path open today with new rounds of talks after the 4th round of talks between two countries once again ended without a breakthrough.

Podolyak had posted a picture on Twitter of 4th round of video-conference talks with Russian officials describing the negotiations as "hard", saying that the two sides were outlining their "specific positions".

"Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against 🇺🇦 peaceful cities is the right strategy," Podolyak had said earlier.

In the latest, Russian airstrikes and shelling hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday killing at least four people, authorities said, as invading forces tightened their grip on the Ukrainian capital, Reuters reported. Following the attack on the capital, Kyiv Mayor has announced to impose a 36-hour curfew from Tuesday night.

In another incident, a convoy with supplies for Mariupol was stuck at nearby Berdyansk and accused Russia of lying about fulfilling agreements to help trapped civilians.

The main civilian airport in Dnipro was also massively damaged by Russian rockets fired overnight, said regional authorities on Tuesday.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:33 PM IST