Russia - Ukraine War: Kyiv burns as Russian bombardment damages metro station, residential areas

Kyiv's metro network has tweeted that one of the blasts this morning damaged the facade of the Lukyanivska station and offices.

Lukyanivska is quite close to centre of Kyiv. The station's been closed due to the damage.

Russian shelling of Kyiv continued this morning, with a residential building set ablaze after explosions were heard in the capital. The fire has now been extinguished, Ukraine's state emergency service said.

A fire broke out on the first five floors of the 10-storey building, said the SES - adding that the fire was put out at 06:51 local time.

There were reports earlier this morning of large blasts in the capital Ukraine. The full extent of the damage is still unclear.

A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighborhood of Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday, igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the strikes were artillery strikes. They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war.

Flames shot out of the apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke choked the air.

A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person died and that several have been rescued alive but others are still inside as rescuers try to reach them.

Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Evacuation corridors are planned to be in place between 09:00 and 21:00 local time in the north-eastern Sumy region, said the regional state administration.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are set to continue today, according to Ukraine's President. A Ukrainian government advisor had earlier said he expects the war to be over by early May.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:23 PM IST