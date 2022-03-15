Russia - Ukraine War: Explosions rock Kyiv; US says Russian advance remains 'stalled' due to Ukrainian 'resistance'

Nearly all of the Russian military offensives remain stalled after making little progress over the weekend, a senior US defence official said, reports BBC.

Meanwhile, there were at least two large explosions in Kyiv's western Borshchagovka district early on Tuesday morning, journalists on the ground in the city have said.

Local channel Ukraine 24 reported two large explosions on the western outskirts of the city. Air raid sirens have gone off in Kyiv, as well as Odesa in the south, Uman in the centre and the Khmelnytsky region in the west.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue Tuesday.

Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks. He didn’t provide further details.

He said he spoke Monday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to “quickly end the war” and achieve “honest peace.” Bennett, who has sought to mediate a peaceful settlement, also spoke Monday to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy hailed a Russian state TV employee who interrupted the main evening news program on Russian Channel 1 by running into a studio with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The employee was later arrested by police.

The Ukrainian president again addressed the Russian soldiers, urging them to stop fighting and saying: “I’m offering you a chance to survive.”

In a bid to shore up the economy badly battered by the war, Zelenskyy announced a plan to sharply reduce taxes for business.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:03 AM IST