Russia denies asking China for military assistance, says it 'possesses its own independent potential to continue operation' in Ukraine

After some US officials said Moscow has asked Beijing for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine, the Kremlin on Monday denied it. It said it had sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine without any help from China.

When asked about remarks by US officials who had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “No.” “Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full," he added.

China, on the other hand, on Monday termed as "malicious" the US allegation that Russia has requested for military assistance in its operations against Ukraine and accused America of spreading "disinformation" against it over the Ukraine issue.

When asked about reportsremarks by US officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that Beijing has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks.

"The US has been constantly spreading disinformation targeting China recently over the Ukraine issue. this is malicious," he said.

"What is pressing now is that all parties should exercise restraint and strive to cool down the situation, rather than fuelling the tension," Zhao told reporters.

"We should promote diplomatic settlements instead of further escalating the situation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:02 PM IST