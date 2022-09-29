Russia to formally annex four occupied regions in Ukraine in a major escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin | AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to hold a signing ceremony on Friday wherein he is expected to announce a formal annexation of four Russian-held territories in Ukraine.

Declaring full Russian control in these areas – which make up about 15% of Ukraine's land mass and 10% of its population – could set the stage for another escalation in the more than seven-month-old war.

Russia had over the past week held four so-called referendums in the four occupied regions it still mostly controls - Donets and Luhansk in the east of the country, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

The voting, which took place over a five-day period, did not include any independent monitoring of the process, and was conducted amidst widespread allegations that election officials went door to door to secure votes, while escorted by armed soldiers.

Unsurprisingly, Russia claimed to have won almost total support for annexation.

Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine claimed Tuesday night that 93% of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87% in the Kherson region, 98% in the Luhansk region and 99% in Donetsk.

The referendums have been widely condemned as a blatant violation of international law, and have been dismissed by both the West and Ukraine as a sham.

Putin is also scheduled to hold a speech at the Kremlin to announce the decision, and a stage has already been set up in Moscow's Red Square, with billboards proclaiming the four regions as part of Russia.

The US, meanwhile, has announced that it will be imposing a new round of sanctions on Russia to punish the referendums, and EU member states are also reported to be considering an eighth round of punitive measures.