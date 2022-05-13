Russia threatens Finland over moves to join NATO

The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory “military-technical” steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two and a half months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors, Finland’s president and prime minister announced Thursday that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.

“You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said this week.

While the country’s Parliament still has to weigh in, the announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply — and gain admission — though the process could take months to complete. Sweden, likewise, is considering putting itself under NATO’s protection.

That would represent a major change in Europe’s security landscape: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.

Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the invasion, which stirred fears in countries along Russia’s flank that they could be next.

Such an expansion of the alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic and would amount to a stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had hoped to divide and roll back NATO in Europe but is instead seeing the opposite happen.

Finland shares an 1,300km border with Russia and has for decades maintained a strict policy of military non-alignment, viewing membership of the US-led alliance as an unnecessary provocation of Moscow.

However, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has led to a profound change in its thinking, and looks likely to usher in the very expansion of the western military alliance that the Russian president aimed to prevent.

Public support for Nato membership has trebled in Finland, with the latest poll by the public broadcaster Yle showing 76% of Finns in favour compared with about 25% before the invasion, with only 12% against.

The president, prime minister and senior cabinet ministers will meet on Sunday to make the formal decision on submitting Finland’s membership application. A positive decision would then be presented to parliament for approval early next week.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:53 AM IST