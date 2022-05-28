Russia test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile capable of hitting target at 1,000 km

Russia test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea on Saturday | Photo: Twitter Image

Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea on Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The missile hit a naval target about 1,000 km away in the White Sea and the flight of the projectile corresponded to the designed parameters, it added.

The missile was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate stationed in the Barents Sea and "successfully hit" a target stationed 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) away in the White Sea in the Arctic, the defence ministry said.

The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Tsirkon missile is capable of flying at Mach 9 or nine times the speed of sound and striking a target over 1,000 km away.

Putin has described the missiles as a family of new "invincible" arms in Russia's arsenal.