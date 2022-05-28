Vladimir Putin warns France, Germany against supplying arms to Ukraine, discusses grain supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: Twitter Image

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered 94 days since Moscow's invasion in February this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin today expressed concerns over Europe's help to Ukraine and warned the leaders of Germany and France against ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they could further destabilise the situation in the pro-Western country, AFP reported.

Putin on Saturday told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that increasing Western arms supplies to Ukraine risks ‘further destabilising’ the situation there and could worsen the ‘humanitarian crisis'.

Meanwhile, Putin, during a telephonic conversation with the leaders of France and Germany said that Russia was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports but demanded that the West lift sanctions, the Kremlin said, Reuters reported.

"Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports," Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin said, AFP reported.

Putin also urged Ukraine to de-mine ports "as soon as possible" to allow the passage of grain-carrying vessels, the Kremlin said, without providing further details.

Notably, Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of hunger around the world.

The West has accused Putin of using hunger as a weapon in Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

