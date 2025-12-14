 South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit
South Korea is reviewing a system to allow foreign tourists to pay public transport fares using international credit cards. Currently, visitors must use prepaid cards or cash, causing inconvenience. A study running through 2025 will assess costs and feasibility, with potential phased implementation starting in 2027 to simplify transit for the growing number of foreign visitors.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit

Seoul: The government has begun reviewing a system that would allow foreign tourists to use buses and subways in South Korea with overseas-issued credit cards, officials said Sunday.

The land and transport recently launched a bid to commission a study on introducing an open-loop public transportation payment system, which was to begin this month and run through the end of next year, according to the officials.

The study aims to enable foreigners to pay public transportation fares directly with international credit cards. Currently, visitors must purchase and top up transportation cards with cash or buy prepaid cards designed specifically for foreigners, which often causes inconvenience, Yonhap news agency reported.

Through the study, the ministry plans to estimate the budget required to introduce the new system and determine who should bear the related costs.

The need for improvement has grown as the number of foreign visitors rose 15.2 per cent on-year to 15.82 million during the January-October period.

Major global cities, including New York and London, have already adopted systems that allow passengers to use public transportation with their own credit cards.

"It would be difficult to roll out the system nationwide over a short period so that the government is likely to adopt a phased expansion in consultation with local governments and public transportation operators," a government official said.

If the study leads to a decision to introduce the system, actual implementation could begin as early as 2027, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

