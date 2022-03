As Ukraine continues to reel for sixth day under invasion of Russian army, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday suggested that Russia should be stripped of UN Human Rights Council membership, according to AFP.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:05 PM IST