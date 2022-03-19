Russia says it used 'hypersonic missiles' in Ukraine: Report

Russia says that it is using hypersonic weapons in western Ukraine as troops continue invasion in war-torn city, reports AFP. Hypersonic weapons are extremely high-speed and low-flying missiles and rockets that can carry nuclear warheads, and are much harder for existing defence systems to track.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that his country’s hypersonic missiles are ready to launch.

In a video released on Feb 23, the Russian President said that “weapons without parallel in the world have been put on combat duty”, after he ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

He continued: “We will continue to develop advanced weapons systems, including hypersonic, and based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence."

“Such complexes are really the weapons of the future, which greatly increases the combat potential of our armed forces.”

HYPERSONIC MISSILES - WHAT ARE THEY?

A hypersonic missile is a missile that travels faster than Mach 5, or roughly 6100 kilometres/hour.

This means they move at about 1.7 kilometres per second, or five times faster than the speed of sound. There is currently no way to stop or intercept them.

Some can travel even faster. Russia’s Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, for example, can allegedly reach Mach 10, equivalent to more than 7,600mph.

There are two main types of hypersonic missile; hypersonic cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

Hypersonic cruise missiles are propelled by a high-speed jet engine rather than gravitational forces used by more traditional ballistic missiles.

Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched high and propelled back through Earth’s atmosphere. The glide vehicle surfs on the atmosphere at between 40km and 100km in altitude, and reaches its destination by leveraging aerodynamic forces.

