'Russia reserves right to take retaliatory measures': Kremlin on Ukraine's drone attack targeting Putin

Russia has reacted strongly to the latest attack on Kremlin by Ukraine which they are deeming as an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.

Russia allegedly shot down two Ukraine targeting the Kremlin on Wednesday, videos of which are going viral on social media.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency, adding there was no material damage to buildings.

The Kremlin also warned of "retaliatory measures" even though Ukraine has not claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

"Last night, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that Russia regards this "as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president", and it "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary".