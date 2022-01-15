e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Russia, Japan issue tsunami warnings after volcanic eruption in Tonga

The underwater eruption could trigger waves of up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) in Russia's Kuril Islands, Sputnik quoted Russian emergency authorities in the Pacific coast district of Sakhalin as saying.
ANI
Satellite image of volcanic eruption at Tonga island | Photo: Twitter Image

Russia and Japan issued tsunami warnings after a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific, reported Sputnik.

The underwater eruption could trigger waves of up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) in Russia's Kuril Islands, Sputnik quoted Russian emergency authorities in the Pacific coast district of Sakhalin as saying.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that it expected surge waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) to reach the Amami and Tokara Islands, both part of the Ryukyu archipelago stretching southwest to Taiwan.

Over a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge.

The eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific, according to Sputnik.

