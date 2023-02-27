Russia hails India's constructive role in G20 Presidency | Twitter/ R T Soni

The G20 finance ministers' meeting ended on a sour note as the participating countries failed to agree on a joint communique due to differences between the G7 and Russia and China. However, Russia did note India's constructive role in the negotiations, praising the Indian presidency for working towards fair consideration of all countries' interests and positions.

Despite the lack of a joint communique, the Russian foreign ministry stated that the meeting resulted in a wide range of measures designed to give an additional impetus to the global economy and financial markets. Russia, along with its BRICS partners and developing countries, made significant contributions to these efforts.

The Russian statement emphasized the balanced approaches formulated in this context, which create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Russian foreign ministry blamed West Countries to isolate it

However, the Russian foreign ministry also blamed the US, EU, and G7 countries for attempting to isolate Russia and shift the blame for problems in international security and the global economy onto it. Moscow criticized the failure to issue a joint communique, stating that it never received an agreed status and was only released as a statement by the chairman, not as joint work.

Russia and China expressed a "resolute protest" against this development, noting that they did not want any mention of Ukraine in the meeting. According to Russia, the G20 should remain an economic forum and not intrude into the security sphere.

Overall, the G20 finance ministers' meeting ended without a clear resolution, with tensions between the G7 and Russia and China continuing to simmer. Russia's praise for India's constructive role in the negotiations is a bright spot, but the lack of a joint communique underscores the challenges facing the international community as it grapples with a range of economic and security issues.