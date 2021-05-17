Russia 'extremely concerned' about Israel's destruction of building that housed AP's Gaza bureau

Moscow, May 17: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia is "extremely concerned" about Israel's destruction of a building in Gaza City that housed the AP's longtime Gaza bureau and offices of other media organisations.

"We are extremely concerned about the growing number of human casualties," Peskov added during a conference call with reporters.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't had any contacts with either side of the conflict in recent days, but such contacts "can be organised, if necessary.

"The Kremlin spokesman added that "very energetic efforts are now being made both through the Quartet (of Middle East mediators, which comprises the U.N., the U.S., the European Union and Russia), and various countries are now in constant contact through bilateral channels with both the Israelis and the Palestinians in order to stop the exchange of strikes."