Russia Confirms Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Died In Moscow Plane Crash

Wagner Chief Reportedly Dead In Plane Crash In Russia: Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? | File pic

The Russian investigative committee has officially verified the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, in a plane crash that occurred near Moscow last week.

The incident involved a private business jet carrying 10 individuals, which tragically crashed on August 23 in the Tver region, situated northwest of the Russian capital.

Among the passengers who lost their lives in the crash were Yevgeny Prigozhin himself and his close associate Dmitry Utkin.

Prigozhin, aged 62 at the time of the accident, succumbed to the crash along with his right-hand man.

"As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," it said.

Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin's journey encompassed a transformation from a minor criminal background to a successful entrepreneur.

Following a nine-year incarceration in a Soviet prison, he transitioned from a humble hot dog vendor to an owner of sophisticated restaurants and a catering service.

Role as Wagner Group Leader

Prigozhin rose to prominence as the influential leader of the Wagner Group, a private military entity with apparent connections to the Russian government.

This group of mercenaries was engaged in conflicts, notably fighting on the Russian side during the Ukrainian crisis.

Shift in Prigozhin's Approach

In an unexpected turn of events, Prigozhin orchestrated a kind of rebellion against the Russian government in June. His bold move involved dispatching Wagner troops on a march towards Moscow, raising eyebrows due to its audacity.

Delving into the background of Yevgeny Prigozhin reveals a remarkable trajectory - from his early criminal involvement to his emergence as a key player leading the Wagner Group.

His involvement in military conflicts, including the Ukrainian situation, has left a significant mark on his legacy.

Change of Perspective on the Conflict

In a surprising shift, Prigozhin openly criticized the Russian government's handling of the conflict and the toll it took on the Wagner troops.

This unexpected criticism emerged in the spring of 2023, shedding light on the complexities surrounding his relationship with the government and military endeavours.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)