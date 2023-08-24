Wagner Chief Reportedly Dead In Plane Crash In Russia: Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? | File pic

Unverified reports have surfaced suggesting that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner private military company, has met his demise in a plane crash within Russia's Tver region. A total of 10 people were onboard the private jet.

Notably, Prigozhin had been linked to an alleged but unsuccessful coup attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin's activities were notable in Syria, where he was associated with the Wagner group, which has operated alongside Russian forces in support of President Bashar Assad's government since 2015.

Jet involved in the crash belonged to Prigozhin: Reports

Though not confirmed, media outlets have indicated that the jet involved in the crash belonged to Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner. According to the Associated Press, flight tracking data showed that a private jet, previously used by Prigozhin, took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and vanished from radar within a few minutes. The disappearance occurred in a remote area devoid of nearby airfields suitable for emergency landings.

Prigozhin's Background and Rise to Power

Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1961, Yevgeny Prigozhin faced a challenging upbringing, spending time in a children's home and later a juvenile detention center. After his release, he worked as a cook and eventually opened his own restaurant in St. Petersburg.

In the early 2000s, Prigozhin secured government contracts to provide food services to schools and government workers, establishing lucrative connections and becoming a trusted associate of then-St. Petersburg Mayor Vladimir Putin.

Involvement in Mercenary Activities and Election Interference

In 2014, Prigozhin is believed to have founded the Wagner Group, a Russian state-backed mercenary company. The Wagner Group has been involved in various conflicts, including those in Syria, Libya, and Ukraine. Known for their brutality, Prigozhin's forces have been accused of committing war crimes. The Russian prosecutor general has initiated an investigation into Prigozhin for armed rebellion, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

Additionally, Prigozhin is believed to be the mastermind behind the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a troll farm accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The IRA used social media platforms to disseminate pro-Trump propaganda and sow discord among American voters. These activities have led to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, and the US Department of Justice is currently investigating Prigozhin for possible criminal charges.

Controversies and Influence

Despite his criminal past, Yevgeny Prigozhin has amassed significant power and influence. Through his close ties to Putin and control over a vast network of businesses, he has become a prominent figure in Russian society. His ownership of restaurants and catering companies, including Concord Catering, has secured billions of dollars in government contracts.

Prigozhin's recent history includes a brief armed uprising against Russia's military leadership in June, after which he was reportedly slated for exile in Belarus. His private military group, Wagner, had set up operations in Belarus following these events. Curiously, Prigozhin's plane was noted to be shuttling between Belarus and Russia despite this arrangement.

This week, Prigozhin resurfaced with his first recruitment video since the attempted mutiny. In the video, he highlighted Wagner's involvement in reconnaissance and search activities, expressing the group's aim to bolster Russia's influence globally while emphasizing Africa's liberation.

The news of Prigozhin's purported demise has yet to be fully substantiated, leaving room for further developments and clarification on the circumstances surrounding this reported plane crash.

