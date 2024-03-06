Russia, China Considering To Install Nuclear Reactor On Moon, Says Russian Space Agency

Xinhua/Xie Huanchi

The head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos said that Russia and China are mulling a project which aims to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon in 2033-2035, Russia-based TASS reported.

Roscosmos CEO, Yury Borisov, made the announcement at the World Youth Festival.

"Today, we are seriously considering a project to deliver to the Moon and mount a power reactor there jointly with our Chinese partners somewhere between 2033 and 2035," he said, Borisov stated that such a mission will have to be automated, with the essential technological solutions almost ready for it, according to TASS report.

In March 2021, Russia's State Space Corporation, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), TASS reported.

Under the project, China is planning to send three missions, which include Chang'e 6, Chang'e 7 and Chang'e 8. The first lunar missions will test technology required to develop a roadmap for creating a robotic base for experiments and research that could be operated remotely. The first lunar mission is scheduled for 2026. As per the news report, the project should be completed in 2028.