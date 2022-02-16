Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

In what could further relax geopolitical tensions, Russia on Wednesday said that it was concluding Crimea military drills. Moscow informed that the troops have already started leaving, Times Now reported

The military drills ended in Moscow-annexed Crimea a day after Russia said that it was calling back some troops from the borders of Ukraine.

"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

On state television, pictures were beamed of military units crossing a bridge that connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Tuesday’s announcement of pullback of some troops had led to positive effect on the financial markets of Russia. Also yesterday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin amid the possible threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Interfax reported that according to the district command, some of the troops were going back to bases in the southern regions of Dagestan and North Ossetia.

It should be noted here that Moscow had annexed Crimea in 2014.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:03 PM IST