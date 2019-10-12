Ronaldo creates history again with his 700th career goal

Christiano Ronaldo breaks records again. This Friday, he kicked his 700th career goal against Luxembourg.

Pouncing on a defensive slip, the Juventus forward got clear and left Anthony Moris hopelessly standing in his area after executing a sublime chip.

Ronaldo got his name in the records for the goal as her 700th carer goal. The goal has also brought him closer to stepping over Iranian Ali Daei in the international charts on 109 goals.

"I've no doubt about it, he'll break my record," Daei has previously told MARCA.

At 34, Ronaldo is still on top and it doesn't surprise me at all," said Jose Mourinho.

"He only thinks about winning, breaking records and always getting more. He's a phenomenon."

His 699 goals so far have come from 972 matches, scoring at least once in 457 of those and in 12 different competitions, meaning he's scored a goal every 112 minutes and in 47 percent of the games he's played.

He scored five in 31 games with Sporting CP, 118 in 292 games with Manchester United, 451 in 438 games in Spain for Real Madrid and 32 in 51 games at Juventus.