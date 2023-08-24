 'Return Our £2.3 Billion': UK Journalist Patrick Christys' Tirade Against India After Its Chandraayan-3 Success
In his on-air rant, GB News presenter Patrick Christys, said, "As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket at the dark side of the moon, you shouldn't coming to us with your hand out." Netizens hit back and gave the journalist a taste of his own medicine by throwing some numbers and Kohinoor jibe at him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
GB News presenter Patrick Christys | Twitter

Patrick Christys, presenter at GB News, kicked up a storm on X (formerly Twitter) for his unsavoury remarks after India's successful soft-landing on the south pole of moon, making India the first country in the world to do so. "I would like to congratulate India on landing on the dark side of the moon, I would also like now to invite India to return the 2.3 billion pounds (Rs 24,000 crore in Indian currency) foreign aid money that we sent them between 2016-2021. We are also set to give them 57 million pounds next year. We should not be giving money to countries with a space programme," said Patrick Christys in his rant.

In his on-air tirade, presenter Patrick Christys further said, "As a rule, if you can afford to fire a rocket at the dark side of the moon, you shouldn't coming to us with your hand out."

Comments on India's poverty

"India reportedly has 229 million people living in poverty. According to the UN, it's the highest number anywhere in the world. It's also the fifth largest economy in the world with an annual GDP of 3.75 Trillion dollars. Why are we, paying, to help poverty stricken citizens, when their own government wouldn't bother..." said the presenter, before moving on to China and other topics.

Netizens hit back

Netizens were quick to hit back at the UK journalist for his patronizing comments which bordered on sheer arrogance and ignorance.

"You guys are thieves," said a user.

"You are living in your own make-believe world of 'self-importance.' Come back to reality!" wrote another user, using the clown emoji.

"We understand your pain. Even after looting india's 45T£ you are not able to achieve what India did," said another user.

"Oh the jealous racist rant! You stole more than $45 trillion from India, left the country broken and dirt poor, yet India overcame and has overtaken your economy today," said a user on X.

How could there be no mention of the Kohinoor!

