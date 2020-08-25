Republican National Convention: Trump flaunts US coronavirus progress

Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.

This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus.

In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".

He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Calling the group his "friends" and "the incredible workers" who helped the US fight the coronavirus, Trump said "we can call it many different things - from China virus - I don't want to go through all the names because some people may get insulted but that's the way it is.

"These are great great people, doctors, nurses, firemen policemen. We want to thank you all, you have been incredible," he said.

"And we want to thank you and all of the millions of people that you represent," Trump said during the conversation, aired on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Speaking on the first night of the convention were Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who came into the spotlight after they aimed their guns at Black Lives Matters protesters in June outside their home in St Louis.

"Whether it's the defunding of police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, we're encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets," Mark McCloskey said.

"It seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," McCloskey said.

He said that not a single person in the "out-of-control mob" outside his house was charged with a crime. "But you know who was, we were. They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home," he said.

Mark McCloskey said Trump will defend the "God-given right of every American to protect their homes and their families." Patricia McCloskey added that when there is no basic safety and security in American communities, "we will never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, or for our country. That's what's at stake in this election. And that's why we must re-elect Donald Trump."