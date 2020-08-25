Republican National Convention: Trump flaunts US coronavirus progress

Americans have to "make this China virus go away" and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.
This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus.
In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".
He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Calling the group his "friends" and "the incredible workers" who helped the US fight the coronavirus, Trump said "we can call it many different things - from China virus - I don't want to go through all the names because some people may get insulted but that's the way it is.
"These are great great people, doctors, nurses, firemen policemen. We want to thank you all, you have been incredible," he said.
"And we want to thank you and all of the millions of people that you represent," Trump said during the conversation, aired on the first night of the Republican National Convention.
Speaking on the first night of the convention were Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who came into the spotlight after they aimed their guns at Black Lives Matters protesters in June outside their home in St Louis.
"Whether it's the defunding of police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, we're encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets," Mark McCloskey said.
"It seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," McCloskey said.
He said that not a single person in the "out-of-control mob" outside his house was charged with a crime. "But you know who was, we were. They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home," he said.
Mark McCloskey said Trump will defend the "God-given right of every American to protect their homes and their families." Patricia McCloskey added that when there is no basic safety and security in American communities, "we will never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, or for our country. That's what's at stake in this election. And that's why we must re-elect Donald Trump."
Biden’s win will convert US into socialist utopia, warn top Republicans
Top Republicans, including Indian-American Nikki Haley, have warned Americans that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris' victory in the elections will convert the US into a "socialist utopia" and a "fundamentally different" country.
Urging the voters to re-elect Donald Trump for another term, senior party leaders in their prime-time address on Monday at the Republican National Convention presented the President as a statesman, a friend to Black Americans and a shield against an assault on American values.
They said that the future of America was in danger if the November 3 polls resulted in the defeat of incumbent President Trump.
The four-day mostly-virtual RNC the party jamboree will formally nominate 74-year-old Trump as the party's candidate for the US presidential election. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be challenged by former vice president Biden and his Indian-American running mate Senator Harris.
Haley in her address said, "their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere."
Joe is Loch Ness Monster of the swamp: Trump Jr
Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's eldest son has urged Americans to reject the "radicals" who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who he said represents a bright and beautiful future
for all.
"Imagine a world where the evils of communism and radical Islamic terrorism are not given a chance to spread--where heroes are celebrated and the good guys win. You can have it," he said.
Because unlike Joe Biden and the radical Left Democrats, our Party is open to everyone," he added.
"He's pledged to repeal the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the biggest in our history. After eight years of Obama and Biden's slow growth, Trump's policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially the middle-class. Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the Swamp," he said.
"But that makes sense, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp. For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there," Trump Jr said.