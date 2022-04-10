Reports claim that Imran Khan attempted to sack Pakistan Army chief Bajwa

Recently deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made one final desperate attempt to cling on to power by trying to sack Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa but a notification was not issued by the defence ministry, according to media reports.

BBC Urdu was the first to report the development though it did not name Bajwa and said that Khan had sought the “removal of a senior official” who arrived in a helicopter at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad for a meeting with Khan.

According to Reuters, Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum held a meeting with Khan late on Saturday night, shortly before the 69-year-old premier was ignominiously ousted in a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Army rejected the BBC Urdu report as "totally baseless and a pack of lies" and “part of an organised disinformation campaign.” A statement from the army said, "The typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos.”

Imran Khan was removed from office as Pakistan prime minister Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

The drama caps weeks of machinations by the opposition aimed at unraveling the tenuous coalition Khan built around his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to become premier in 2018.

Khan had said he would not recognise an opposition government, claiming - without evidence - that there was a US-led conspiracy to remove him because of his refusal to stand with Washington on issues against Russia and China. .

He has repeatedly said that Pakistan's opposition parties are working with foreign powers. The US has said there is "no truth" in these allegations, and Khan has never provided any evidence.

Khan is widely regarded as having come to power with the help of Pakistan's army, but now observers say they have fallen out.

Sunday's vote marked the latest escalation in a crisis smoldering for weeks, with Khan already having lost the backing of key political allies and the country's powerful military.

Khan is the latest in a long line of Pakistani prime ministers who have fallen out with the military over key appointments and foreign policy.

In October, simmering civil-military tensions exploded in public view when Khan tried to retain Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed as the military spy chief, rejecting the nominee of army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Pakistan, a nation of 220 million, has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947, with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term under the present constitution of 1973.

Khan's ouster comes just short of four years in office and there are now concerns it could raise the risk of political instability in the country.

ALSO READ A timeline of how Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:38 PM IST