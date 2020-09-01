'Recipe for disaster': WHO chief warns against reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "recipe for disaster."

Tedros advised that "the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up," and insists that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission. "This may seem like an impossible balance, but it's not," he told reporters in Geneva.

Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing "amplifying events" - as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the world are 25,633,194 and 854,747 people have succumbed to the infection.

In India, the COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 36 lakh-mark on Monday. India is third in the total cases list after the United States and Brazil. US has 6,211,796 cases, while Brazil has 3,910,901.

According to the figures on Monday, there are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease in India, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases are 36,21,245. The death toll climbed to 64,469.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

(With input from agencies)