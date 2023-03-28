Rahul Gandhi disqualification: US speaks about 'importance of freedom of expression' after Cong leader's removal as MP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

The US State Department's main deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said that the United States is monitoring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's court case. Patel added that the country continues to engage with India on their shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.

US's statement on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Monday, Patel said that "Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We are watching Gandhi's case in Indian courts, and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression."

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as key to strengthening both countries' democracies in their engagements with Indian partners. In response to a question, Patel noted that it is standard for the US to engage with members of opposition parties in countries where it has bilateral relationships.

The Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark and sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction a day later.

Opposition protests after Rahul's disqualification

Following Gandhi's disqualification, opposition parties observed a "black day for democracy" on Monday. The BJP criticized the Congress for justifying Gandhi's remarks against the OBC community and accused them of engaging in "low-level politics" to disrupt the Parliament.

It is worth noting that the US has historically been vocal about India's human rights record, and this statement by Patel suggests that this is still a priority for the Biden administration. Additionally, Patel's statement about engaging with members of opposition parties in other countries is standard practice for US diplomats, but it is noteworthy given the recent tensions between the Indian government and the opposition.