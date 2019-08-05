Racism exists but improving in Singapore

Singapore: Racism exists in Singapore but the situation is “much better than before” and improving over the years, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Sunday, in the wake of a controversial video by two Indian-origin YouTubers in response to a recent "discriminatory" advertisement by an e-payment website.

Shanmugam's comments on Sunday came after Preetipls, whose name is Preeti Nair, and her brother Subhas Nair apologised "unconditionally" over a video they created and starred in to call out a NETS E-Pay advertisement for being discriminatory.

The Nair siblings have been in the spotlight over the video, which featured vulgar language and questioned the use of "brownface" in the ad.

By Gurdip Singh