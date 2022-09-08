Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Deciphering Her Majesty’s journey through the decades | Photo: Joe Giddens/ POOL/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement.

Earlier today, the palace said that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the official statement from Palace said.

If reports are to be believed the British government have a plan Codenamed Operation LONDON BRIDGE, in the event of her death.

Deciphering Her Majesty’s journey through the decades

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Crowned in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She was extraordinarily popular among her people and therefore widely accepted and respected by them. This rendered the British monarchy conceptually popular as well as opposed to republicanism.

She breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one of her four 'royal' residences and possibly her favourite. Her family from near and afar had gathered there to be at her side in her final moments.