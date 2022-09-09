Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla: Report

Kohinoor crown | Photo: AFP

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She had been placed under medical observation because of worries about her health. The Queen's sons and grandsons arrived at Balmoral Castle, where she was being cared for, late in the evening, and the Buckingham Palace then made the official announcement.

Prince Charles has immediately become the King after the end of her 70-year reign, and this will bring about another significant change involving the Kohinoor diamond.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles' wife, will become Queen Consort as the Queen said earlier this year. Camilla will then be given the Queen Mother's renowned Kohinoor crown at that time.

The 105.6 carat Kohinoor diamond, often called Koh-i-Noor, is a treasure trove of heritage. The diamond was discovered in India in the fourteenth century, and over the ensuing years, it was owned by numerous people. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849, following the British occupation of Punjab. Since then, it has been a part of the British Crown Jewels, although there is still a long-standing ownership dispute involving at least four nations, including India.

The Kohinoor diamond is preserved on display in the Tower of London in a platinum crown made for Queen Elizabeth (after known as the Queen Mother) for the 1937 coronation of King George VI.