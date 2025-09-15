 Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldQatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs

Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, he stressed that the strike was an attack on the principle of mediation itself. He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani | X @Sedayedary_tv_e

Doha: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani condemned the Israeli attack on Doha as "state terrorism" and a "grave escalation," calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, he stressed that the strike was an attack on the principle of mediation itself. He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war.

The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter, and exposed the extremist Israeli government's rejection of peaceful solutions. He vowed Qatar would defend its sovereignty using all means permitted under international law.

Read Also
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into...
article-image

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit voiced full solidarity with Qatar. At the same time, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha warned the attack aimed to widen the war and destabilise the region.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert Issued, More Intense Showers Predicted Later Today
Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert Issued, More Intense Showers Predicted Later Today
Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated
Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated
Pune Rains: Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel
Pune Rains: Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released, Exams Begin On September 20; Here's How To Download
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released, Exams Begin On September 20; Here's How To Download

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs

Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs

Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into...

Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into...

Deported Afghan Refugees Face Severe Hardships As Aid Dwindles And UNHCR Shuts Key Support Centres

Deported Afghan Refugees Face Severe Hardships As Aid Dwindles And UNHCR Shuts Key Support Centres

'Being Soft On Illegal Immigrant Criminals Is OVER': Trump Slams Immigration Policy After...

'Being Soft On Illegal Immigrant Criminals Is OVER': Trump Slams Immigration Policy After...

'Breathe Through Your Clothes': South Carolina-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Return After Thick...

'Breathe Through Your Clothes': South Carolina-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Return After Thick...