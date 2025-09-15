 Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Trump says Europe is still buying Russian oil and weakening NATO. He proposes stopping oil imports and placing heavy tariffs on China until the war in Ukraine ends.

FPJ Web Desk | Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Trump Criticizes Europe Over Russian Oil. | Donald Trump File Photo | PM

New York: US President Donald Trump has strongly criticised European countries, saying that some of them are still buying oil from Russia. According to him, this is financially helping Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Trump also accused China of supporting Russia indirectly by purchasing Russian oil. He believes this is making Russia’s war efforts stronger.

NATO Members Urged to Stop Oil Imports

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'Some NATO countries are still buying Russian oil, which weakens your power to negotiate.'

He has urged NATO members to completely stop importing oil from Russia to increase pressure on the country.

Tariffs on China Proposed

Trump has proposed that if NATO stops buying Russian oil, then China should face 50 percent to 100 percent tariffs on its goods.

He added that these tariffs can be removed only when the Russia–Ukraine war ends.

Europe Has Reduced But Not Stopped Russian Oil

Trump admitted that Europe has reduced the amount of oil it buys from Russia, but said some countries still haven’t stopped completely. He wants a full ban by all NATO members.

US Pushing for United Action with Allies

The United States, along with G7 countries, is trying to build a joint strategy to economically isolate Russia and Iran.

Trump’s idea is to cut off the money Russia earns from oil, which could weaken its war plans.

What Could Happen If Tariffs Are Imposed?

If these new tariffs and bans are applied, Russia’s oil income could drop sharply. But it may also lead to tensions between China and Europe, and cause big changes in global oil prices.

Countries that depend on Russian energy may suffer, and the step could test unity among NATO and G7 nations. The big question is — are all these countries ready to take such strong action together?

